Gigi Hadid Stuns With Glowing Beauty At Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring Fashion Show

REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid was absolutely glowing walking down the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. Get her beauty look below!

Gigi Hadid looked absolutely stunning modeling her own TommyXGigi clothing at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring / Summer 2017 fashion show in L.A. on Feb. 8. Gigi strutted down the runway like the pro that she is, and although Fashion Week is about the fashion, we loved seeing her gorgeous hair and makeup look on the catwalk, too! Of course, since it was her own show, Gigi HAD to do her signature look: glowing skin and neutral makeup!

Our fave supermodel looked like a bronze beauty at the over-the-top carnival fashion show on Venice Beach! She rocked a soft pink lip, just a touch of champagne shimmer on her eyelids and plenty of black mascara. So casual chic! That’s a look we need to steal for summer 2017!

#GigiHadid backstage at the #TOMMYxGIGI Tommy Hilfiger SS17 show in Venice Beach. A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Instead of at New York Fashion Week, Tommy showed off the new collection in the warm weather — perfect since we can’t wait to wear the clothes on vacation! Last season, the Tommy show was on a pier in NYC and took over the city! It was a massive carnival and Taylor Swift was in the front row!

Of course, Gigi looked amazing then, too, with glowing skin and soft waves. Her stunning makeup was done by legend Pat McGrath and her nails were done by Mar y Sol Inzerillo.

The makeup and hair is just so perfect for the Tommy Girl aesthetic — a girl next door that isn’t trying too hard but is stunningly beautiful!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gigi Hadid’s makeup on the Tommy Hilfiger runway?

