‘This Is Everything’: Gigi Gorgeous Offers ‘Very Vulnerable Look’ Into Her Life In New Doc

Gigi Gorgeous is one inspirational young lady! The transgender YouTube star is sharing her amazing journey in her new documentary ‘This Is Everything’ on Feb. 8, and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how ‘surreal’ and ‘stunning’ the experience was for her, here!

Gigi Gorgeous, 24, brought her life story off the small screen of the internet and onto the big screen for her first documentary This Is Everything, and she couldn’t have been more overwhelmed. “I was stunned for sure, but you know I had my dad by my side, I had my girlfriend there and my two brothers,” she told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVELY interview. “I had all my best friends. I was surrounded by so much love and we all laughed and we all cried. It was just a really great night.”

Gigi’s description of her Sundance premiere is a microcosm of the big world you see unfold in her inspiring documentary. We see her grow from a young boy, into an out gay teenager, into a transgender young woman, and all of the changes along the way. In the touching film, Gigi gets her first facial surgeries, her first bra, and her first boyfriend. There were also the tougher aspects, like being detained in Dubai and struggling with pronouns with her family.

“It was surreal for sure,” said Gigi of seeing her life in film. “It was a trip to say the least. To see my life in 91 minutes and to be done so well. When we had the list of directors I thought it was very important to choose a female to get the story across and I think I chose correctly, because it was done in such a beautiful and impactful way. I think people will take a lot away from it.”

We can’t help but agree. Gigi has always been a beacon of light for people struggling to be honest about who they are, and she prides herself on that. “I want to inspire and motivate people to be their authentic self because that’s something I struggled with, and when you put your mind to it you can reach your dreams!”

It helps to have a supportive family. The documentary details how loving and supportive Gigi’s mother was before her tragic death, and her conservative father’s continued support. “We had a couple days in Canada when the crew was there, blocked off for confessionals and interviews and to see what he and my brothers said about me, it made me so over the moon happy,” she said of her father’s kind words behind-the-scenes. “They’ve always been a little weary of being on camera, it’s not their career path, it’s not what they want to do but the fact that they did it for me and had such nice things to say and were so open and real,” was touching, Gigi explained. So sweet!

Her story will certainly continue to evolve on and off camera. She showed off her girlfriend (Gigi has now realized she is a lesbian) at the premiere, and admits that there is so much more on the horizon. “I would love to dabble into cosmetics and clothing and acting, all of that stuff. I want to do it all i want to conquer the world,” she gushes. If anyone can do it, it’s Gigi. You can watch her inspiring documentary yourself right now on YouTube Red.

