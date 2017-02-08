George Lopez Calls Woman A ‘B–ch’ During Stand Up: Fans Slam Him For ‘Racist’ Show

George Lopez wants you to ‘shut the f–k up or get the f–k out’… IF you’re not a fan of his jokes. He went nuts on a female fan who didn’t care for one of his jokes at his stand-up, Feb. 4. After she stuck her middle finger to ceiling, he kicked her out! Now, fans are furious. Watch the insane moment and see the wild reactions, right here!

Dang, George Lopez! We’re sure the 55-year-old comedian wanted to get the audience roaring with his fierce jokes at his stand-up in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 4. However, we don’t think he intended on getting into a heated exchange with a fan who thought that he crossed the line with his joke about African Americans.

“There are only two rules in the Latino family. Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house,” Lopez said during his show. While some members of the audience had a nice laugh, his joke prompted a woman to take a stand and throw her middle finger up to the ceiling. After she did that, the comedian snapped. In the video above, obtained by TMZ, you can hear his response that went like this: “Sit your f–king ass down,” he said three times. “I’m talking, b–ch. You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf–king place. Sit your f**king ass down or get the f–k out of here.” WOW.

Now, fans on Twitter are debating over the hostile moment that went down during his Phoenix stand-up. Some people claim that the woman, including anyone who defends her, is “too soft” and “sensitive;” While others believe Lopez’s joke was completely “disrespectful” and “racist.” See the angry tweets from Twitter users who didn’t find the “joke” funny.

George Lopez is racist, sexist trash. Stop defending him just bc hes one of us who "made it". Push our community to DO BETTER. — Amanda Gomez (@AmandaJoGomez) February 8, 2017

George Lopez…just another modern day comedian that has zero talent. #idiocracy — John Carruthers (@Jonny_BeGood) February 8, 2017

Saying that black comedians hav made jokes about whites DOES NOT justify what George Lopez said so y'all can stop using that tired as excuse — Caramel 🍫 (@jerieshaxo) February 8, 2017

George Lopez calling me a bitch wouldn't have bothered me but the two minute rant that succeeded would have — Shepoleon Bonaparte (@VicTORIousGable) February 8, 2017

George Lopez is the Donald Trump of comedy. — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) February 8, 2017

