Fergie Slays Her Performance At Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show

Image Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show

Fergie was the special musical guest at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show in Venice Beach, Los Angeles on Feb. 8th and we could not be happier! We love Fergie so much and performance was amazing. What did you guys think of the show?

The Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show in Venice Beach, Los Angeles on Feb. 8th was absolutely incredible. Aside from the gorgeous new collection and the amazing setup, we have to talk about how good Fergie, 41, was as the special musical guest. Her performance was fabulous and she looked even better! And she played all her biggest hits from “Glamorous” to “Milf Money” and “Hungry.” So epic! She even took it a step further to do her verse from Kanye West’s “All of the Lights.”

Fergie absolutely killed it at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show and we are freaking out! It was such a nice surprise to see her perform at the fashion event and it feels like it’s been forever since we’ve seen her. We loved her outfit, and in true Fergie style, she went all out with her look. The runway show was literally a music festival and Tommy’s first ever show in LA, so he went all out and flew all the models out to ‘Tommyland’ and setup carnival rides, food trucks, bands, and so much more — it was insane!

Fergie performing live at Venice Beach #parkproudla #tommyhilfiger @lacityparks #fergie A video posted by LA City Dept of Rec & Parks (@lacityparks) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

It’s no surprise that the show was a fashion extravaganza, “Music has always been a part of our DNA,” Tommy has stated. He also made a comment on his app, saying, “This is such a breakthrough in shopping. I think retailers are trying to figure out their next steps and I believe we are there. I think evolving it into a global tour is an exciting thought. Not being disruptive is not an option for us.” Wow, we love that Tommy is changing the fashion industry, don’t you!?

Highlight of my night: Fergie doing her verse from Kanye's "All of the Lights" pic.twitter.com/7txulGJV6j — Ryan Pearson (@ryanwrd) February 9, 2017

What did you guys think of Fergie’s performance at the show? Did you love it as much as we did?

