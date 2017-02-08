Drew Barrymore Recreates ‘Scream’s Terrifying Opening Scene In Hilarious New Video

Do you like scary movies? Do you like it when big stars recreate famous scenes from scary movies? Drew Barrymore recreated her iconic moment from the first ‘Scream’ movie with help from Timothy Olyphant and the results are less gut-wrenching and more sidesplitting.

It was pretty much a no brainer for C á Vous. Drew Barrymore, 41, and Timothy Olyphant, 48, both stopped by the French talk show to promote their new Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet, according to Bloody Disgusting. So, while they were on set, why not have the stars from Scream and Scream 2 recreate Drew’s famous opening moments from the first movie?

Of course, the recreations didn’t really come off as horrifying as the 1996 original. “Oh, you said hello,” Timothy said at the start of what should be one of the more memorable scenes in horror history. “I missed my cue.” Yeah, Drew pretty much time-traveled back 21 years to flawlessly channel her Casey Becker role. Timothy, on the other hand, fell apart as the first Ghostface.

“My killer doesn’t seem as scary as [the original,]” he said, and it’s true. The opening scene in Wes Craven’s Scream stands along with any of the chilling moments from his other horror works – from Johnny Depp’s bedroom scene in A Nightmare On Elm Street to the climax of The Hills Have Eyes to any scene from the original The Last House On The Left.

“Your killer sounds like a lascivious pervert,” Drew said, whipping out the vocab word of the day while scolding her costar. If it seemed like these two were having a lover’s quarrel, just chalk it up to their acting chemistry. Drew and Timothy star as Sheila and Joel Hammond, a married couple living in Las Angeles.

Spoiler Alert: Sheila dies and comes back to life. Yes, Drew is a zombie, and it’s up to her and Timothy’s character to keep Sheila’s cravings under control. Hopefully, they pull it off better than this Scream reenactment. The series also stars Nathan Fillion, 45, Skyler Gisondo, 20, Ricardo Chavira, 45, and Natalie Morales, 44, so you may get to see some stars of Firefly, Desperate Housewives and the TODAY show get eaten. Nice. Episodes are streaming on Netflix now so go and watch.

What did you think about Drew Barrymore’s Scream opening recreation, HollywoodLifers? Did you think it was funny? Which Scream movie is your favorite?