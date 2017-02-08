Image Courtesy of Instagram

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly on the rocks, and now a shocking Feb. 8 article claims that the rapper might end things soon…so he can get back with Rihanna for good. Find out why Drake is planning to choose RiRi over J.Lo in this complicated love triangle!

Drake, 30, and Rihanna, 28, “will always have a special bond”, an insider tells Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 20 issue. So where does this leave Jennifer Lopez, 47? Well…

Bad news for Drake/JLo fans! “J.Lo and Drake were having a great time and getting serious,” the source explains, “But Drake had a change of heart. He’s been in contact with Rihanna, and he has his heart set on winning her back.” Hmm, could this be what Jennifer was so upset about in that video where she almost cried while singing? Could be! She also hinted at a breakup with Drake when she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram about whether things are “meant to happen”:

“Drake cares about J.Lo, but he misses Rihanna,” the insider also admits, adding that he and J.Lo haven’t been truly dating for a little while now. “Drake and J.Lo still hang out and hook up, but they aren’t so serious anymore,” the source claims. We have to say we’re pretty bummed, as we thought they made a great couple. However, many fans have considered Drake and RiRi to be endgame, so this won’t come as too much of a surprise.

Finally, the question on everyone’s mind is: has Rihanna responded in kind? Not yet, the insider tells the mag, “but Drake hopes to change that soon.” We’ll keep you posted as to whether RiRi takes him back or not!

