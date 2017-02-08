Dakota Johnson Stuns In Sexy Sequin Gown For ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson looked incredible at the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere, in Hamburg, Germany on Feb. 7th, and we’re obsessed with her look. She rocked a sequin gown and it looked amazing on her — do you guys agree?

Dakota Johnson, 27, has been on a roll with her outfits lately and her latest look may just be our favorite. She headed to the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in Hamburg, Germany on Feb. 7th and we loved her entire outfit. What did you guys think of her sparkly dress?

Dakota has been loving the open-back look recently and she pulls it off perfectly. She opted to wear a stunning black Saint Laurent sequin gown. The long-sleeve dress featured a high-neck and was form-fitting all over, but the main attraction was without a doubt the back. The back of the dress had a keyhole cutout that was completely open withe a little ribbon on her lower back that tied into a bow.

Aside from the backless details, the gown also featured a hip-high slit that showed off her amazingly long and toned legs. This dress was the perfect mix of sexy and classy because it was subtly revealing. Dakota styled her look with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals and an effortless low chignon bun. She also added a fun pop of color to her look with a bold, bright red lip.

We absolutely love Dakota’s look from head-to-toe and we love how she’s been experimenting with her style. At the LA premiere of the film just days before, she opted to wear a gorgeous white slit dress over a pair of black satin pants — we loved it!

Dakota looks fabulous in this sparkly sequin gown — we love it — do you guys?

