Are you ready for an overload of cuteness? Three sweet little Malayan tiger cubs were just born at the Cincinnati Zoo, and the first video of them being care for will melt your heart.

On Friday, February 3, a Malayan tiger gave birth to three adorable little cubs inside the Cincinnati Zoo. Sadly the first-time mother cub’s maternal instincts didn’t kick in, so zookeepers stepped in to care for the three babies before anything could happen to them. As you can see in the video above, they are being spoiled rotten with affection and warm milk!

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do. They can be aggressive and even harm or kill the cubs,” Mike Dulaney of the Malayan Tiger SSP told local news affiliate FOX19. He also shared that the zoo’s nursery staff is working hard to make sure the cubs are kept warm and well fed, with bottle feedings every three hours or so.

In the video, all three newborn cubs still haven’t opened their eyes and are slowly but surely learning how to move around on four legs inside their cozy little space. You can hear their little screeches as they learn to be vocal, and see how well behaved they are while drinking from a bottle while being held by nursery staff members.

Malayan tiger cubs are on the endangered species list, which is just another reason why this birth was so special. There are less than 500 of the species in the whole entire world, but now we can say that number is finally going up instead of declining. Hopefully this isn’t the last of the Malayan tiger cubs to be born in 2017!

You can help support these Malayan tiger cubs as well as the Cincinnati Zoo by donating on their official website. Every little bit helps!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these sweet little Malayan tiger cubs?