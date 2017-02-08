Britney Spears Beyond ‘Grateful’ Maddie Is ‘Making Progress’ — Sweet Message To Fans

Courtesy of Instagram

Like all of us, Britney Spears is beyond ‘grateful’ that Maddie’s health is ‘making progress’ after suffering a horrific ATV crash. The pop star wants to thank all her fans for sending love and prayers to her niece, so check out the sweet message she posted!

It seems all of our prayers and kind words WORKED! After resting in critical condition for a couple of days, sweet Maddie, 8, woke up on Feb. 7. She was talking on her own and recognized close family members who’ve been coming and going from her hospital room in Louisiana, according to People. Auntie Britney Spears‘, 35, prayers have been answered, and now she’s thanking her fans for being so supportive. “We are grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” wrote the “Slumber Party” singer on Instagram.

“Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way,” she continues, “let’s all keep praying.” Sounds like Maddie is making huge strides in her health, but she may not be out of the woods yet. “Being submerged under water for more than 3 minutes could lead to irreversible brain damage,” Dr. Bruce Henderson, M.D told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “However, there have been cases where children have been submerged under water for up to 45 minutes and have managed to survive with no brain injuries.” OK, so that’s some good news! As long as doctors keep an eye on Maddie, she should be just fine!

Who knows how much longer Maddie will have to rest at the hospital, but when she comes home, it may be time for mother Jamie Lynn Spears and father Jamie Watson to get rid of her four-wheeler toy. According to the instruction manual, an eight-year old is not equipped to handle such a large and dangerous toy. Wait, it’s so much more than a toy — it’s practically a CAR! “Never allow a child under age 10 to operate or ride as a passenger in this vehicle,” reads the paperwork. The last thing we want is for another accident to happen!

