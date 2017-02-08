Blac Chyna Channeling Kris Jenner? Rocks Short Silver Locks — See Her Transformation

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! Blac Chyna is known for changing up her hair with an amazing collection of wigs, and her latest look is giving us a case of Kris Jenner twinsies! We’ve got the details on her short ‘do that bears a striking resemblance to the Kardashian family matriarch.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Blac Chyna, 28, is paying a huge compliment to future mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 61. She posted an Instagram pic of one of her newest wigs and the style is a direct copy of fiance Rob Kardashian‘s mama. It’s a silvery grey color, something that Kris would NEVER in a million years would ever go for as she loves her raven colored locks, but that’s really the only difference. Chyna looks absolutely elegant with the striking look, and with such a short ‘do, her gorgeous face is fully on display.

Strength A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

The reality star’s makeup is super glam, with warm brown eyeshadow and black cat-eye liner. She paired it up perfectly with soft peach cheeks and lips and the coloring combined with her silver fox wig shows off how she’s such a chameleon when it comes to her beauty and style. Her tight black patterned turtleneck top and simple diamond stud earrings complete her sophisticated look.

She seems to be giving a shoutout to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch with more than just her perfect wig imitation, as she captioned the photo “Strength.” There’s no stronger woman we can think of than Kris, who has built a vast media and business empire by making all of the members of her family rich and famous! We totally love Chyna’s hair shout-out to her incredibly inspiring future mother-in-law.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chyna’s sexy silver fox wig? Does she do Kris’ hairstyle proud?

