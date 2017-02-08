Beyonce ‘Very Pregnant’ & Scrambling To Change Grammys Performance Last Minute

There’s just four days to go until the 2017 Grammy Awards, and Beyonce’s performance is far from being perfected, according to a new report. The singer is reportedly more pregnant than we thought, and is changing things up left and right at the last minute!

As of Feb. 8, Beyonce, 35, is still set to take the stage at the Grammys on Feb. 12 — but the performance isn’t going to go as she originally planned, TMZ claims. The site reports that Bey is slowing down her pace considerably now that she’s months pregnant with twins, and that the Grammy Awards performance is constantly being changed with just days to go until the live show. In fact, she doesn’t even plan to let show organizers know that she’ll take the stage for certain until the night before the ceremony, according to TMZ’s source.

Don’t worry about not getting a good show if she does perform, though! To make up for the slower pace of the performance, Beyonce is expected to use a an “elaborate digital screen” for her set, which will create more movement than she’s able to provide. Plus, she’s also reportedly planning some epic cameos!

This news certainly does not bode well for her other high-profile upcoming appearance at Coachella in April. After all, if she’s not even able to give her full strength for a brief performance now, how is she going to perform an entire set in two months…when she’s even closer to her due date!? So far, there’s been no official word on whether or not Bey plans to show up at Coachella, and festival organizers reportedly have “no alternate plan” in place at this time. They might want to get scrambling….

HollywoodLifers, what do you want Beyonce to perform at the Grammys?