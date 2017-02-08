Bernie Sanders Livid Elizabeth Warren Silenced In Senate: They Have Double Standards

REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Warren is receiving immense support from her Democratic colleagues in Congress after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. Senator Bernie Sanders accused the Senate of double standards and alluded to sexism because he once read the Coretta Scott King letter with no issues. Whoa! Read his passionate statement right here.

While Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was giving an interview to CNN on February 8 following her shocking treatment in the Senate the day prior, her friend and colleague, Senator Bernie Sanders, leapt to her defense on Twitter. Bernie was livid that Warren was silenced by Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for trying to read a passionate 1986 letter penned by Coretta Scott King about now-Senator Jeff Sessions — the man they were debating over confirming as our attorney general.

Bernie was just a little confused by the Warren controversy because, you see, he read that same letter in the Senate once with no problems. Nothing happened to him, nobody silenced him, and he was able to read the whole letter. When Warren attempted to do the same, she was essentially told to shut up; republicans voted that she be banned from speaking for the remainder of the Jeff Sessions hearings. It’s a glaring double standard that reeks of sexism, and it seems that Bernie’s pointing that out.

When I read the same letter as @SenWarren, no one prevented me from speaking. Sen. McConnell owes Sen. Warren an apology. #LetLizSpeak — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 8, 2017

It’s a serious claim, but one with weight. “It is unconscionable that Sen. Mitch McConnell silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren because she read a letter from Coretta Scott King, Bernie tweeted. “When I read the same letter as @SenWarren, no one prevented me from speaking. Sen. McConnell owes Sen. Warren an apology. #LetLizSpeak,” he wrote in a followup.

Warren attempted to read a letter from Martin Luther King Jr.‘s widow written 30 years ago that pleaded with Senator Strom Thurmond to not appoint Sessions to a federal judgeship because of alleged racist behavior. It seems like valid information to take into account when trying to decide if someone should be attorney general.

In her interview with CNN, Warren seemed to agree with Bernie that she needed an apology from McConnell and the other senators who shut her down. “He shut me up,” she said. “You know what I think the Republicans object to? The facts…The kind of people Donald Trump is sending our way — it’s like a bad movie.” She said that it’s her duty to make sure that people like Sessions aren’t confirmed to the cabinet. That decision still has not been made.

