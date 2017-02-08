Bella Thorne Reveals Valentine’s Day Plans: Reuniting With Gregg Sulkin Or Tyler Posey?

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and HollywoodLife.com has just discovered what Bella Thorne will be doing on the biggest date night of the year. Will she be reuniting with one of her famous exes? We’ve got the scoop!

Sadly, Bella Thorne, 19, still doesn’t know what she’ll be doing on Valentine’s Day. “I don’t have a valentines date:/,” she tweeted on Feb. 7. But don’t feel too bad for her because as soon as she shared the tweet, all of her followers started volunteering to take her out on the biggest date night of the year. Will she accept? That’s yet to be determined. But it’s also possible that she may reunite with one of her famous exes, Tyler Posey, 25, or Gregg Sulkin, 24.

I don't have a valentines date:/ https://t.co/V0dbh47z84 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 7, 2017

As we previously told you, Bella still thinks Tyler’s an “angel,” despite their breakup. After his nude pics were leaked online on Jan. 16, Bella took to Twitter to defend her ex. “Honestly there needs to be harsher laws against bully and cyber bullying this is not ok,” she wrote. “All I have left to say is Tyler is an angel.”

Aww! Isn’t that so cute? She’d probably love to spend an evening with Tyler. Gregg, too!

She also recently took to Twitter to praise Gregg, after she learned he had landed the role of Chase Stein in Hulu’s upcoming Marvel Comics show, Runaways. “Told you it was only a matter of time :) proud of you ,” she wrote in a response to one he had posted about the news. (Side note: Gregg’s alleged nude pics were also leaked around the same time as Tyler’s.)

So obviously, Bella still has friendly relationships with both Tyler and Gregg. While she doesn’t have Valentine’s Day plans today, that might change over the next few days. We’ll just have to wait and find out!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised Bella Thorne will be spending Valentine’s Day alone? Tell us below!

