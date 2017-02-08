Bella Thorne Rocks Crazy Blue Eye Makeup & Matching Hair — See Wild Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Yo listen up here’s the story, about a little girl who lives in a blue world. That has to be Bella Thorne’s favorite jam at the moment, as she’s rocking some seriously deep indigo eyeshadow to match her vibrant hair! Would you ever wear this look? Check it out!

She’s blue da ba dee da ba die. As if dark blue hair wasn’t daring enough, adventurous Bella Thorne, 19, just debuted matching eyeshadow on Snapchat! As the triple threat got her makeup professionally done, she shared her bold transformation with millions of fans. Whether or not you love her indigo eyeshadow, you’ve got to give Bella serious props for consistently changing up her looks and keeping us guessing on what she’ll do next. Would it be incorrect to guess that blue is her favorite color?

The singer-turned-actress-turned-model-turned dance instructor has been making A LOT of fashion and beauty statements recently. From nipple piercings to fishnet leggings, there’s nothing Bella can’t pull off. And speaking of nothing, the former Disney star actually posed in…well…nothing but her birthday suit. While staying in a swanky high-rise hotel, Bella stripped all the way down for a super risqué photoshoot, wearing nothing but heels and socks, which, of course, were blue.

But just as often as she switches up her style, she does the same with her love life. We literally cannot keep up with who the My Own Worst Enemy actress is dating! First it was Gregg Sulkin, then Teen Wolf hottie Tyler Posey, then maybe Charlie Puth, then the thought about hooking up with Dove Cameron, and now, she’s rumored to be with Nat Wolff. With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s a total gamble as who she’ll spend that day with. All we can say to these guys is, happy hunting! Bella doesn’t seem like the type to stay in one place for very long.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s wild blue eyeshadow? Are you brave enough to try it?

