Bella Hadid Supports Sister Gigi & Models On Tommy Hilfiger Runway

Bella Hadid looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she hit the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show in Venice Beach, Los Angeles on Feb. 8th. We love that Bella was showing her support for her older sister, Gigi, and she looked amazing in all of her looks!

We are so excited that the Tommy Hilfiger show has finally arrived and this time it’s on the West Coast! Bella Hadid, 20, supported her older sis, Gigi Hadid, 21, when she headed to the show which showcases Tommy Hilfiger’s latest See Now. Buy Now. collection, and the second installment of the TommyXGigi collection!

Bella looked totally gorgeous when she walked out in her first look: a flowing star-spangled gown adorned with patriotic red and white stripes and blue stars. The flowy look had an ethereal effect that got a little bit of edge from her black choker and chunky flat sandals. Her next look was even more fun! She looked like a ray of sunshine in the bright yellow crop top, chunky belt and sexy little striped body-con skirt. We need to copy that look!

We were so happy to see Bella at the Tommy Hilfiger show because her sister Gigi is debuting her latest collection from her collab with Tommy, and Bella could not attend the last show! Bella was so excited to head to LA and she posted an adorable video of her and Joan Smalls, 28, saying, “So excited to see my sister @gigihadid ‘s new @tommyxgigi collection tomorrow in LA!!!!! So proud!!!! Tommy Landwith my joaney @joansmalls” How sweet is it that Bella is there to support her sister!

Bella strutted down the Tommy runway in these gorgeous looks and she looked incredible. We love the pieces from the new collection which features a whole lot of bold patterns, prints, and patches. The Hadid sisters are such a tag team, we can’t even handle it! They’re both so stunning and the fact that they support each other all the time is so heartwarming. It is so cute that they cheer each other on and they both slay the runway — it’s amazing.

What did you guys think of Bella’s looks on the runway — did you love them as much as we did?

