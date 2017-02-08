Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Diversity On ‘VOGUE’ Cover

Courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh/VOGUE

The March cover of ‘VOGUE’ celebrates a slew of diverse models that are changing the fashion game as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and more prove that there isn’t just one ‘type’ of girl — or model, for that matter. The gorgeous shoot celebrates inclusion across cultures, races, and borders — and you can see it right here!

The VOGUE March cover celebrates a slew of game-changing models with a stunning, beachside cover that includes Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti, and Imaan Hammam. The aim is to celebrate the changing landscape of the fashion world — one that embraces women with all cultural backgrounds and in all shapes and sizes, sending an important message about inclusion, especially in light of Donald Trump‘s political agenda. “Most of the people I know in this industry,” Gigi told the mag, “are compassionate and open minded, and they appreciate creativity and originality. It’s like can’t we just honor that? I mean look around,” … “These are the people actually making fashion. All types, all working together to make magic.”

Inside, the gals look just as glam in a slew of images, lensed by famed photog duo Inez and Vinoodh. Designer Prabal Gurung feels a personal commitment to changing the landscape of the industry. “I know what it’s like to be left out of pop culture, removed from what’s considered sexy or interesting,” he told the magazine. “Hearing Trump talk about building walls or launching Muslim bans, and witnessing him body-shaming women in the first GOP debate, that just makes me more adamant about using my platform to show the beauty of women of all ages, sizes, races, and nationalities.”



The cover is especially groundbreaking for Ashley, who continues to serve as a trailblazer in an industry once dominated by skinny, cookie-cutter models. “Designers aren’t the only ones pushing fashion in an all-embracing direction…For years, Graham, 29, had been told that certain dreams were out of reach for “plus-size” models like her. Landing the cover of Vogue, for example. But Graham didn’t buy it. Anointing herself a surrogate and spokesperson for the legions of full-figured women who felt unseen—and earning legions of fans in the process—she has stormed fashion’s most formidable barricade: its cult of ultra-thinness. Today, as she enters the supermodel pantheon, Graham is convinced that the industry’s skinny worship is destined for the dustbin,” the article reads.

For more from Ashley, Gigi, and Kendall be sure to scoop up the March issue of the fashion magazine when it hits newsstands on Feb. 21 and let us know what you think of the gorgeous cover.

