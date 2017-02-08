Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

Bikini envy! This is the THIRD year in a row that Ashley Graham has fronted ‘Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuits For All’ ad campaign, slaying harder and harder each time. The plus-size model rocks TEN different swimsuit looks, so check out the sexiness!

Dear Ashley Graham, 28, can we please be your best friend? Everything you do is all about positive body image, and that type of energy is seriously contagious. The brunette beauty has been featured in Sports Illustrated for the past three consecutive years, proving that models don’t have to be pin-thin to be successful in the cut-throat industry. This year, Ashley rocked TEN different bikini looks of all different shapes and colors, including black, fiery red, white, leopard, and a gorgeous floral pattern.

It doesn’t surprise us that Ashley is one of the most sought after models right now. All the top magazines like Vogue want to work with her, but unfortunately, some editors feel her curvy figure needs Photoshop! How ridiculous is that?! It’s not certain that Vogue Photoshopped her body, but a lot of fans seem to think so due to their diversity cover from Feb. 8. As the Miss Universe c0-host intertwines her arms with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, readers noticed something going on with the model’s waist and hands. Ashley’s waist looks smaller than usual, and Gigi’s arm is like a mile long!

Even IF Vogue digitally corrected the photo, Ashley has tough skin and probably won’t sweat the controversial decision. Her curvy figure has been under the spotlight for years, but instead of playing the victim, she’s actually speaking out to help others with their insecurities. During the Miss Universe pageant, Ashley bonded with Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, over body shaming. The co-host ran backstage to chit chat with Siera over the negative comments she’s received over the years and even told a few stories of her own. Ashley is officially our hero!

