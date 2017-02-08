‘Vogue’: Ashley Graham Photoshopped To Be Thinner On Diversity Cover? — See Evidence

Courtesy of Vogue

And this is why we can’t have nice things. ‘Vogue’ is coming under fire for supposedly photoshopping Ashley Graham to look thinner on their Feb. 8 diversity cover. Fans noticed a tiny glitch with Gigi Hadid’s hand, but tell us what YOU think!

What started out as a celebration of diversity is now turning into a controversy! Fans are PISSED at Vogue magazine right now for allegedly photoshopping the only plus-sized model on their Feb. 8 cover. On the front page, Ashley Graham, 28, poses with a gaggle of models (including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) in skintight booty shorts and black turtlenecks. While it looks totally amazing to us, fans noticed something weird going on with Gigi’s hand that’s coming across Ashley’s body.

It’s a TINY, TINY detail, but the blonde bombshell’s arm looks longer than the the other girls’. This suggests Ashley’s body was narrowed in some way to make her look skinner, which is weird since this cover is all about DIVERSITY! If Vogue really did edit the image, it goes against super a powerful message. Ashley hasn’t spoken out about squabble yet, but we have a feeling she’s be upset too. The brunette beauty is proud of her curves, and is a real role model for millions of girls who aren’t a size 0.

At the Miss Universe pageant, co-host Ashley even bonded with one of the contestants for being slightly fuller-figured than the rest. Can you believe a journalist actually asked this — “How does it feel to be so much…larger than the other delegates?” Ashley immediately ran backstage to check on Siera Berchell, who didn’t seem to break a sweat! Her confidence that night was contagious, and really resonated with the judges. Sadly Siera didn’t take home the crown, but her messages on positive body image are priceless!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Vogue photoshopped Ashley’s body?

