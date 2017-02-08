Allison Williams Debuts Dramatic Blonde Makeover After ‘GIRLS’

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Bye, bye, Marnie! Hello, blonde bombshell! Allison Williams showed off her hair makeover on Instagram on Feb. 8 and we LOVE IT! Click below to see her transformation!

Allison Williams is blonde! She showed off her look on Instagram, and gave a shout-out to her glam squad. “Here it is IRL. Still getting used to it, but I dig it. Thank you @auracolorist and @rebekahforecast for helping me say goodbye to Marnie — and to @allure for the nudge!”

The Allure shout out is because she appears to have icy-white blonde hair on their March cover. Obviously, Allison fell in love with it!

She’s also saying goodbye to Marnie, her character on GIRLS, since the show is about to air their sixth and final season. It premieres on HBO on Feb. 12.

She got a fresh cut from Rebekah Forecast, who also styled her gorgeous brown hair in sexy waves for the GIRLS season six premiere in NYC on Feb. 2.

Her colorist was Aura, at the Sally Hershberger Salon in New York. She is a celeb favorite and super talented!

Allison did a hilarious step-by-step rundown on her Instagram stories. During the process, she posted photos, writing: “Yesterday’s journey into blonde” at the beginning. Later, showing off her new blonde hair in the sink, she wrote: “I was briefly blurry in real life – cuz excitement..”

And finally, the finished look, writing: “After 7 hours, I’m a blonde and I’m smart cuz glasses.” See the photos in the gallery!

I think she looks great!

HollywoodLifers, do you love this Allison Williams’ blonde hair makeover?

