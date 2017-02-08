Alec Baldwin ‘Pushing’ To Have Rosie Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’: It Will Piss Off Trump

REX/Shutterstock

Rosie O’Donnell recently volunteered to play Steve Bannon on ‘SNL,’ and now Alec Baldwin is on board! He’s even ‘pushing’ for Rosie to make a guest appearance, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, since he loves how it will piss off Donald Trump!

Rosie O’Donnell, 54, may have found a new calling! The former co-host of The View, who is a very outspoken critic of Donald Trump, revealed she would happily portray his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, on SNL. Now, Alec Baldwin, 58, is trying to pull a few strings to help her secure the gig, since he thinks it would be a perfect opportunity to ruffle some feathers. “Alec and Rosie have been friends for years he’s pushing to get her on,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows it’ll get under Trump’s skin and he loves poking the bear.”

Fans first got the idea about Rosie making a guest appearance after Melissa McCarthy slayed her impression of Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, on the Feb. 4 episode. One fan took to Twitter, writing, “I’m begging you @SNL – please get Rosie O’Donnell to play “President Bannon” over #BLOTUS. He’ll melt like the Wicked Witch!” That was only the beginning of the hype!

“If asked, of course I would,” Rosie told NBC News on Feb. 7. “Alec is amazing, Melissa McCarthy was perfect. But SNL knows what they are doing.” She later revealed how the concept came about via Twitter, writing, “[S]omeone tweeted it as an idea – after Melissa was so brilliant. #truth”

To add more fuel to the fire, Donald was reportedly upset a woman portrayed Sean in the latest episode, according to Politico. The report claimed that his silence was a sign of how “uncomfortable” he felt that his own press secretary was publicly mocked on national television by Melissa, a woman. If that’s true, Rosie’s impression of Steve could really tick him off!

