Victoria Justice & More ‘Zoey 101’ Stars Send Love To JLS: We’re Praying For Maddie

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Class isn’t in session, but these ‘Zoey 101’ stars are coming together for a much greater reason! Victoria Justice and Christopher Massey have sent their love to Jamie Lynn Spears, whose daughter suffered an ATV crash. Read their touching messages, here!

Where has all that time gone?! Remember when Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, Victoria Justice, 23, and Christopher Massey, 27, were all students at the Malibu-based boarding school, Pacific Coast Academy? They’ve all done a lot of growing up since then, especially Jamie Lynn who suffered the shock of her life on Feb. 5 when her daughter, Maddie, 8, crashed her ATV into a pond and flipped upside down. In wake of this heartbreaking news, the Zoey 101 cast has reached out through social media to send their love and prayers.

@jamielynnspears I love you and your family deeply and my prayers are with you and maddie I hope she has a speedy recovery !!! #prayformaddie A photo posted by Chris Massey (@chrismasseytmb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:56am PST

@jamielynnspears Just heard the awful news — thinking of you and your family, and praying for your daughter's full recovery. Love you! ❤❤❤ — Abby Wilde (@AbbyWilde) February 6, 2017

Everyone, please send healing prayers to @jamielynnspears daughter Maddie & their family. They could really use it right now🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤ — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 7, 2017

In case you haven’t heard the AMAZING news, little Maddie is AWAKE AND TALKING, according to People. All those well-wishes from friends, family, and fans must have worked! As soon as we heard of Maddie’s horrific accident, our hearts sank to bottom of our stomach. The sweet eight-year old was driving her red four-wheeler, that she received as a birthday gift in 2015, around a pond on a camping trip with her parents. She got a little too close to the large pond and flipped over, immersing herself underwater for several minutes.

As Maddie was rushed to the hospital in Louisiana, aunt Britney Spears jumped on a flight to be by her family’s side. Our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that the pop star literally “dropped everything” and jetted over. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much anyone could do at that point since Maddie was still in critical condition and unconscious. After spending two days in the hospital, Maddie is reportedly “aware of her surroundings” and recognizes her family! THANK GOODNESS!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet are those messages from the Zoey 101 cast? What great friends!

