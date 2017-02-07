Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli: Who’s The ’Cash Me Outside’ Girl Everyone’s Obsessed With?

At this point, we’ve all heard the infamous phrase ‘cash me outside, howbow dah.’ But who is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, the ‘out of control’, wonderful 13-year-old who coined this magical phrase. Learn everything you need to know here!

1. She appeared with her mom on Dr. Phil to discuss her “out of control” behavior

Is there any better television than that? Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, 13, and her mother Barbara Ann were interviewed for the segment “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” in a December episode of The Dr. Phil Show. And yes, she did all of those things. Danielle even stole a crew member’s car while they were filming the episode!

2. She punched a woman on an airplane at LAX

Danielle and her mother got into it with an unnamed woman on board a Spirit Airlines flight departing Los Angeles on February 6. Barbara Ann was apparently taking too long to put away her carryon bags, and the woman put her hands on her throat, according to Danielle…who then cold-clocked her. Police arrived and escorted all three of them off the plane. No charges were filed, but they are all banned for life from Spirit.

3. Here’s how she got her odd accent

On Danielle’s Dr. Phil appearance viewers — and Dr. Phil — were baffled by her bizarre accent. Her mother had absolutely no hint of an accent at all, but knew exactly why Danielle talked like that. She got it “from the streets.” Okay, sure! That’s how “cash me outside, howbow dah” came out of “catch me outside, how about that.” It’s not much clearer when translated, but still helps!

4. She allegedly dropped out of school in seventh grade

After Dr. Phil mockingly asks her if she “went to fifth grade” when she says some grammatically incorrect things, she replies that she “made it until seventh grade.” It’s unclear if she means that she dropped out, or that she’s in middle school right now. She’s 13 years old, after all. With her troubled background, it wouldn’t be surprising that she’s been ditching and refusing to go to class.

5. She’s already been the victim of a celebrity death hoax

Well, that was fast! Rumors surfaced online that Danielle shockingly committed suicide after being bullied when the infamous episode aired. That rumor thankfully wasn’t true; she’s alive and well, and live streaming herself counting cash on Facebook.

