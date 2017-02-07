Alicia Vikander: 5 Things To Know About Sexy Star Taking Over Lara Croft Role

REX/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander is making a name for herself. At just 28-years-old, she is an Oscar winner, has traveled across the world, and is taking over one of the top female roles EVER: Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’. We have everything you need to know about the sexy starlet right here!

If you don’t know who Alicia Vikander is, you’re about to! The Swedish hottie, 28, has been appearing in many popular films the past couple of years, even winning an Oscar in The Danish Girl. Alicia is about to blow up and not just figuratively, she’ll be exploding buildings left and right! The actress is the new Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot, taking over the role from Angelina Jolie, 41. We have 5 things to know about the upcoming star below!

1. She grew up in Sweden!

The lovely lady grew up in Gothenberg, Sweden to Maria Fahl Vikander, a stage actor and Svanta Vikander, a psychiatrist. Her parents are from two small villages in the north and south of the country and separated when she was a little girl. She was mostly raised by her mother. But don’t feel sad for the actress! Alicia said she had the best of both worlds growing up because she got five half-siblings from her father side, even though she was an only child on her mother’s side. The starlet loved having a big family! Aww, how sweet.

2. Alicia almost didn’t pursue acting.

When the Oscar winner was nine years old, she began to train in ballet. Alicia was so talented that she moved on her own at 15 to Stockholm, Sweden to pursue being a professional dancer. The actress even traveled around the world, taking summer courses in ballet! Although she loved ballet, she was sidelined by injuries from dancing — this was her push to pursue acting — and we’re glad she did!

3. She’s worked alongside some MAJOR hotties.

Alicia isn’t only gorgeous, but she has worked alongside some sexy male stars. The Swedish babe starred opposite Jude Law in Anna Karenina, Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer in the Man From U.N.C.L.E, Matt Damon in Jason Bourne, Testament of Youth with Game of Thrones hottie, Kit Harington, and lastly, the actress worked with cute Brit Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl.

4. Alicia has won an Academy Award!

One place you have definitely seen the star is at last year’s Academy Awards! Alicia won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She also won a SAG award for the role. But that’s not all! In addition, she was also nominated for the Golden Globe and BAFTA in 2016.

5. The actress is replacing Angelina Jolie as the next Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot.

Dun, dun, dun! This is probably the most exciting thing about Alicia as of late, and we have a feeling she would agree! The actress will be playing Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot, a role that Angelina made known to the world. Alicia’s role is a little different in that it is based on the reboot of the 2013 video game. The game was so popular, that they are creating a movie off it. How cool is that? What’s even more exciting, Alicia said she even played the game growing up! We can’t wait to see what’s to come from the star.

