Alexa Ray Joel: 5 Things To Know About Christie Brinkley’s Daughter & Sexy ‘SI’ Cover Star

Courtesy of Instagram

Alexa Ray Joel is 1/3 of the sexiest ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover we’ve ever seen! She posed alongside her supermodel mom, Christie Brinkley and her gorgeous sister, Sailor Brinkley for the Feb. 15 ‘Swimsuit Edition’ of the mag, and the photos are jaw-dropping! Now, we have everything you need to know about the sexy model, right here!



The latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition was a family affair, because not only did the mag get their OG star, Christie Brinkley, 63 to pose for the cover, they got her daughters in on all of the action! Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, joined their mother for the sexiest cover on the planet, which is set to hit stands Feb. 15, and we were blown away by their beauty. The girls posed in black bikinis next to their supermodel mom, and now everyone wants to know more about the young models! Here’s five key things you need to know about Alexa. And don’t worry — we’ve got you covered when it comes to her sister … Click here for the scoop on Sailor!

1. Alexa almost didn’t do the sexy SI cover…

When she was asked to participate in the sultry mag cover, Alexa wasn’t all in at first. She “needed to be talked into embracing new experiences,” Alexa told PEOPLE. She even took to Instagram to post a photo from the shoot, where she admitted that embracing herself “from the inside and out” is something that she struggles with every day. Modeling is something that’s “new” to the 31-year-old, and during the shoot, she was super concentrated on “just trying to maintain my focus,” she told SI. Well, we’re glad Alexa did the cover, because she looked amazing!

2. Alexa is the daughter of the iconic Billy Joel, 67, and she’s super close with her family.

Her father’s 1993 hit, “Lullabye [Goodnight, My Angel]” was said to be written for her, and his 1989 track, “The Downeaster Alexa” was apparently titled after a boat he named after Alexa.

The Joel/Brinkley family is a tight-knit one to say the least. Alexa makes that very clear on her Instagram account, where she’s dedicated tons of photos to her mother, sister, Sailor, and her father.

3. Alexa Ray is taken…

It looks like Alexa Ray is off the market, because her Instagram is filled with photos of this sexy man who goes by the name of, Ryan Leason.

~Red Lips, Army-Jackets, Kissing, & Sag Harbor!~ 😋❤⚓️ #YesPlease #ClassicMustHaves A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

Alexa’s Instagram, as well as Ryan’s, are both filled with PDA photos and cute captions about each other. SO cute!

4. She’s got a lot more talents than just modeling!

Alexa Ray is a talented singer, songwriter, and pianist! We mean, she is the daughter of the iconic piano man, Billy Joel, so it’s evident that her talent has to be one-of-a-kind. She formed a band in 2005, and began playing shows around NYC. Alexa has played shows at Fashion Week events, charities, and more. She released her an EP, titled, “Sketches” in 2006, followed by multiple singles. And, if you want a taste of her amazing music, just check out her videos on Instagram!

~'Si-i-lent Night 👑Ho-o-ly Night'~🌙✨ #TheSopranoToMyAlto #TheSunToMyMoon #ImpromptuDuets #ImprovHarmonizing #NewYearsDawn A video posted by Alexa Ray Joel🌹 (@alexarayjoel) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:45am PST

5. Alexa has been the subject of major plastic surgery rumors throughout the years…

In April 2010 she underwent rhinoplasty surgery, a procedure that she contemplated for years, Alexa admitted to PEOPLE. She revealed that her nose had always bothered her. “I was self-conscious of pictures taken from the side,” she said. “To some people that’s vain, but at the end of the day, we all want to feel pretty.” However, after her nose procedure, Alexa did tell the mag that she was done with plastic surgery.

Nonetheless, after she took the stage at The Carlyle in 2014 looking a bit different, the plastic surgery rumors went wild. Alexa performed a sold-out show in NYC when some fans thought her lips looked a bit fuller, her breasts appeared larger, and her face seemed slightly sculpted. However, she quickly shut down the plastic surgery rumors in a candid Facebook post right after the show. “On a personal [and silly] note, I would just like to add that all the continuously-circulating media-rumors that I have had extensive ‘face-work’ and undergone breast-augmentation surgery is simply 100% false,” she said, adding, “The only thing I have ever had done is my nose…” And, three years later, it looks like Alexa is the one who’s having the last laugh, since she’s latest cover star of the iconic, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, how talented is Alexa?! Tell us what you think of the sexy model, below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.