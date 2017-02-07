Barcelona Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Semifinal

Rex/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi and his Barcelona squad are in control of the Copa del Rey semifinals with Atletico Madrid, but if Barca isn’t careful, they’ll run into disaster. The winner of this Feb. 7 game may go onto the finals so don’t miss a second!

In the first leg of this two-game semifinal, Barcelona came away with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid. Now, Los Rojiblancos have their work cut out for them, as they need to defeat Barca at home. Atletico heads to Camp Nou to meet Lionel Messi, 29, Luis Suarez, 29, Gerard Pique, 30, and the rest of the Blaugrana. The game is set for 3:00 PM ET so soccer fans better be ready to see what goes down.

It looks like after a bit of a slump, Barcelona is back. This could the team’s 10th consecutive undefeated match, as they haven’t suffered a defeat since a Jan. 5 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Since then, outside a 1-1- draw with both Villarreal and Real Betis in La Liga, Barcelona has been racking up the wins (and the points!)

However, they will be without one of their crucial players for this match, as Neymar, 24, is suspended after picking up a yellow card during the first leg of the semis. With Andres Iniesta, 32, and Sergio Busquet, 28, expected to be healthy for this game, according to the International Business Times, Neymar’s absence might not be that bad.

“I have no special fear but a logical concern for this type of game,” Barca’s manager Luis Enrique, 46, said ahead of this game. ”We got a good result in the first leg but I don’t think anyone in my squad thinks the tie is over. Indeed, we’re going to suffer because of what Atletico need to do. It would be ridiculous to think it’s going to be easy. We know Atletico are good enough to make it tough.” Hmm. Sounds like Luis is preparing himself for a battle. That means it’s going to be a great game!

Do you think Atletico will make Barcelona “suffer,” HollywoodLifers? Or do you think this match will be relatively painless for Barcelona?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.