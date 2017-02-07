Tom Brady Retiring From NFL After Super Bowl Win? Gisele Bundchen Pressuring Him

Courtesy of Instagram

Now would be the perfect time for Tom Brady to retire. He’s got a loving wife at home, three adorable kids in school, and a MILLION NFL wins under his belt. Gisele Bundchen is begging the Patriots star to make his exit — but is he ready?

Tom Brady, 39, literally has it all. He’s rich, successful, married to a model, a parent to three kids, and has no intention of slowing down. When the MVP quarterback caught up with the guys on the SiriusXM radio show to discuss potential retirement, he laughed off the idea like nobody’s business! “If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today,” he explained to host Jim Miller. “She told me that last night three times. I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.'”

Having fun sounds like a serious understatement! After winning an extremely tight game against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, the entire city of Boston turned into a party zone. When the New England Patriots returned to their home city for the victory parade, locals danced in the streets like there was no tomorrow. Tom even called for a “city-wide holiday” on Instagram. The NFL star is at the top of his game, and he knows it! “I feel like I can still do it,” he continues in the radio segment. “I’d be so bored if I wasn’t going out there, knowing that I could still do it.”

At 39, Tom is at the age where most football players retire. But then again, age is just a number! The amount of energy and spunk Tom has on the football field reflects a 21-year old’s behavior at their first club. It’s a contagious feeling — just ask Gisele! When the Patriots made their winning play in overtime, the blonde beauty lost her mind! And possibly even broke her phone!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Tom will retire? Next Super Bowl, maybe?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.