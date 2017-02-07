T.I. & Tiny Divorce Back On After He’s Caught With His ‘Sideline Piece’ At Super Bowl

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no, this does not look good! It seems like rapper T.I. & his wife, Tiny, might be headed for divorce yet again after T.I. was caught with a mystery woman at the Super Bowl in Texas. Yikes! Keep reading for all the EXCLUSIVE details from HollywoodLife.com.

Say it isn’t so! Rapper T.I., 39, and his wife Tiny, 41, have been having MANY issues in their relationship and while it seemed like there was hope for a reconciliation between the parents of two, things between the couple have taken a turn for the worse. T.I. was recently spotted with a “sideline piece” at the Super Bowl, breaking Tiny’s heart again, leaving her understandably angry and reportedly “livid!” The couple first filed divorce in late Dec. 2016 after 6 years of marriage.

The “Run This Town” singer may have used up his last chance, explains a source EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com, “Tiny’s livid with T.I. and is inches away from calling her attorneys and putting the divorce back on! T.I. has spent that last few months going to various Falcon’s games and Tiny believes he may have been there with his NFL girlfriend.” Wow, that is a real bummer.

But is T.I. really cheating? “She wouldn’t put it past him,” our source says. “T.I. used to stay at home with the family and invite friends over for Falcon’s games but recently he’s been jumping at every opportunity to be at the games, in different cities even and Tiny thinks this chick is the reason behind this.” The source continued, “if he wants sideline tickets from his side piece then so be it. Tiny’s the real captain of her family and will not hesitate to let T.I. out of his contract and trade his a** for good.” Oh boy!

Well, it looks like after the Super Bowl Tiny is ready to officially resume their divorce. This news comes right after T.I. hit the red carpet with a mystery woman — who is now revealed as Kristen Ingram — at an NFL Network Media party on Feb. 3 before the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it looks like Tiny, the R&B singer, has given her estranged husband WAY too many chances. T.I. better get it together if he wants to keep his lady!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny should FINALLY divorce T.I. or give it another try? Let us know if you think this royal couple in the hip hop world should work it out or end it for good!

