‘This Is Us’ Recap: Jack & Rebecca Fight For Their Marriage After Miguel’s Divorce

The Feb. 7 episode of ‘This Is Us’ was all about facing reality. Kevin fights to win Sophie back, Randall struggles to face William’s impending death, Miguel’s divorce leaves Jack and Rebecca wondering about their own marriage, and Kate makes a decision that could ruin her relationship with Toby.

JACK & REBECCA

Our first look at Jack and Rebecca’s wedding has arrived, and it’s perfect. Jack and Rebecca are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. Miguel is Jack’s best man and he makes a speech. He talks about how much Jack loves Rebecca. He knows they’re meant for each other. He knows they’ll make it work, which makes this whole scene all the more devastating because we know Jack and Rebecca don’t get to spend their entire lives together.

Flash forward to when Jack and Rebecca have three teenage kids. Times have changed, that’s for sure. At dinner, Miguel and his wife, Shelley, reveal to Jack and Rebecca that they’re getting a divorce. Jack and Rebecca are shocked. At home, Jack vents to Rebecca that he doesn’t understand why Miguel and Shelley aren’t putting up more of a fight. Jack couldn’t imagine breaking up his family with a divorce. Rebecca doesn’t necessarily agree with Jack. Marriage is full of complications, and it’s different for each couple.

Later, Jack confronts Miguel when he catches his best friend flirting with a co-worker. Jack demands to know why Miguel is getting a divorce. If he knows what went wrong, he can do everything in his power to prevent it from happening to his marriage. Miguel admits that one day he and Shelley just stopped noticing each other. He knows he had a choice to fight or give up. Miguel gave up. Sometimes you have to.

Rebecca has picked up singing more readily now and is still working with Ben, a.k.a. Sam from True Blood. He tells her about an exciting east coast tour they’ve been asked to go on, but Rebecca isn’t exactly jumping for joy. “If Jack really loves you, he’ll understand,” Ben says. Dude, she’s also got three kids.

Ben’s words fuel Rebecca’s figure. She gives an incredible speech about how great Jack is. “My husband’s a freakin’ superhero, and you have no idea what you’re talking about.” Slay, Rebecca. SLAY!

RANDALL

In the present, Randall is having nightmares of finding William dead. The reality of William’s situation is beginning to creep up on Randall. Beth and Randall find Tess up late playing chess with William. She has a chess tournament the next day and wants to spend as much time as she can with William before he dies. It’s funny how kids can understand death almost better than adults.

William knows he’s running out of time. He accepts his fate, but Randall hasn’t. He continually tries to bury his feelings about William’s impending death, which likely stems from happened to Jack.

Things just aren’t going well for Randall, especially at work. He’s told to split his accounts with another guy. Randall heads home after a long day at work to find Beth showing the girls the memory box she made after her dad died. Randall is not liking all this talk about death. He doesn’t think his kids can handle it.

Randall tells Beth that he’s going to have to miss Tess’ tournament for work, and Beth is not having it. She refuses to let him miss it. He obeys and Tess wins the tournament! William is so proud of his granddaughter. Randall continues to wonder if he’s done a bad thing bringing a dying man into his kids’ lives, but Beth assures him that time with William, even limited time, is a blessing.

KEVIN

Kevin is a man on a mission. He pretty much demands a certain booth in a diner because he’s having lunch with Sophie. He’s clearly nervous. Sophie walks in all mad, but as soon as she sees her favorite fries on the table, she stays. “I never stopped thinking about you,” he says to her. The thing is, Kevin is the one who messed up their marriage. He CHEATED ON HER, and she’s still really mad about it.

But Sophie warms up to Kevin and starts asking about his family. He’s kept up with Sophie over the years, but in a very stalker-ish way. He created a fake Facebook profile. Oh, Kevin.

She admits that she wasn’t in a good place for a long time after the breakup. She’s got a boyfriend now, and she’s happy. Or at least she thinks she is. Kevin has never and will never get over Sophie. He still remembers what she was wearing the day she walked into his life in fourth grade. “I’m still in love with you,” he says and makes one last-ditch effort to get her back.

KATE

Kate is still at camp, but Toby shows up with a grand gesture that will make you swoon. He’s booked a romantic getaway at a nearby hotel. Kate’s immediately hesitant about taking Toby up on his offer, because she thinks it will mess up her progress. Ultimately, he understands. As he heads to leave, he runs right into Duke, who tries to make his “relationship” with Kate into something it’s not. What is he even doing?! He doesn’t even know Kate. And he knows she’s engaged!

After his awkward run-in, Toby decides to stick around camp. He’s not going to let this Duke guy steal his girl. Kate gets mad that Toby’s cramping her style. He reminds her that this relationship is not one-sided. He’s been struggling, too. Alone. These two both just need to communicate better.

Duke continues to taunt Kate or flirt with her, if that’s what he wants to call it. He tries to explain that he won’t end up with Toby. He’s apparently been in a similar relationship. He thinks Kate is trying to be someone she’s not for Toby when she should be embracing her damaged glory. Duke tells her to come to his cabin if she wants to experience something only he can offer.

‘We’re Going To Be OK’

Jack refuses to let what happened to Miguel and Shelley happen to him and Rebecca. Jack sweeps Rebecca away for a night out. He takes Rebecca to their very first apartment and made it so intimate for them. They rekindle the romance that’s been lagging lately. He pulls out the pieces of paper that feature their vows, and they renew them right there on the bathroom floor. There is so much love between them. They truly are soulmates.

Tess and Annie begin to make a memory box for William, Sophie shows up at the diner to meet Kevin, and Kate goes to Duke’s cabin! No! Don’t do this to Toby! The impact of William’s death on the horizon slowly begins to creep up inside Randall. He finds himself shaking at the end of the night.

“We’re going to be OK,” Rebecca says to Jack in the show’s final moments. “I know,” Jack agrees. That’s when Rebecca decides to tell him about the tour.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s This Is Us? Let us know!