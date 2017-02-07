The Weeknd Showers Selena Gomez With Sweet Gift & Kisses During PDA-Filled Dinner Date

REX/Shutterstock

Ooh la la! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez enjoyed a romantic dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 6, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned there was a lot of kissing, hand holding, and one very special gift given to the ‘Same Old Love’ singer.

“Selena [Gomez] and The Weeknd seemed to be celebrating something. He gave her a small gift before they had dinner. It was some kind of bracelet. They were very affectionate with each other. They came in holding hands and left holding hands. A couple of times while they were eating, Selena reached over and gave him a kiss. It was very sweet and they both seemed very happy and completely into each other,” an eyewitness at Sunset Tower tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t that incredible?! We love hearing about all the PDA they’re engaging in. And The Weeknd’s already buying jewelry for Selena — we wonder if the bracelet matches the necklace he let her take from him!

Everything about their Sunset Tower date sounds amazing — we just hope the love is still going strong. Earlier today, The Weeknd posted a cryptic tweet saying, “playing with me is a dangerous game.” And Selena boarded a plane at LAX, looking super upset. Could they be on the rocks already? We certainly hope not.

The Weeknd and Selena seem to have strong feelings for each other, and Selena wanted to show her romance off at the Grammys on Feb. 12, so our fingers are crossed in hopes that they’re still together. We’d love to see them have more dinner dates like the one they had at Sunset Tower on Feb. 6.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as a couple? Tell us how you feel below!

