‘The Flash’ Recap: Joe Learns About Iris’ Impending Death & It’s Actually A Good Thing

Iris finally tells Joe about Barry witnessing her death by Savitar as Wally and Caitlin finally begin to hone their powers.

Racing With A Purpose

This week’s episode opens up with a race between The Flash and Kid Flash, because of course it does. But, this isn’t just any race. Cisco is testing the two of them to see who is truly faster. Barry and the team want Wally to reach his potential so that they have chance of saving Iris. Barry ends up beating Wally by phasing, which the younger speedster can’t do yet, and Wally vows that one day he’s going to be faster than him.

On the traditional crime fighting side of things, Barry, Joe, and Julian find a badly decomposed body that was only said to have died eight hours before they got there. Which, Julian remarks in so many words, is weird as hell.

The crime scene investigation serves another purpose as well. It helps Iris to realize, that unfortunately, the timeline of her death is unfolding like as it’s supposed to. Luigi’s restaurant is set to have a name change due to the murder, as was foretold. Barry senses her panic over the realization and wants to tell Joe about Iris’ fate, but she doesn’t want to disrupt his life.

Back to the body. Doctor and scientists of all trades, Julian and Caitlin, attempt an autopsy but the body is still decomposing. But, apparently, no disease known to man could have done such a thing.

After that unsettling reveal, we’re introduced to a man in a dark alley, who approaches a musician pretending to be a fan. He shakes his hand and causes the musician to decompose. *Villain lightbulb goes off overhead*

Phase Two

Because we can never spend too much time away from conversations about running (this is The Flash, after all) Barry tries to teach Wally how to phase. Alas, it doesn’t go according to plan. Duh.

Joe, Julian, and Barry, CCPD’s three musketeers, find the musician’s body which is now also decomposed. The trio then piece together that he and the other victim worked for the CCPD in Flashpoint. This information alarms Barry and he wants Joe to stay safe. But, the older man says some things are worth taking risks for. “Things” meaning seeing his girlfriend and meeting her daughter.

Once again, Caitlin and Julian examine attempt an autopsy on the new body. Caitlin realizes that the corpse’s palm is different from the rest of his body, so Julian does a biopsy. They find out that the DNA had an element in it. Which means that Julian, as Alchemy, created the villain.

Speaking of said villain, interrupting Joe’s semi-awkward family meeting with his girlfriend and her daughter, the metahuman comes into Jitters looking for Joe. It turns out he only wants him and isn’t interested in killing the cafe full of patrons. Joe threatens to shoot him, but the villain reminds him that shooting him didn’t work “then” (AKA Flashpoint) it won’t work now, either. Wally blasts him but he gets away.

Iris is extremely sensitive about Joe being in danger because of her own impending death. So much so, that she finally tells Joe that Barry saw her die in the future. Joe is furious that he’s the last to know. He tells Iris he shouldn’t have kept it from him, he’s her father. But mostly, he’s just absolutely distraught at the prospect of her dying.

Back at the apartment, Iris calls Joe, but he doesn’t answer. And, on cue, the villain breaks into her apartment when she’s totally alone. He explains to Iris that he realized if he really wants Joe to suffer, he should kill his daughter. Luckily, Wally grabs her in the nick of time before he can kill her on the spot, but he managed to touch her and she’s affected by his powers.

Wally takes Iris to Star Labs, which is a good thing considering her arm is starting to decay. The team realizes that they can try to freeze it to stop the decay from spreading and they enlist Caitlin’s help. reluctant to use her Killer Frost powers, she does so anyway with reassurance from Iris. The freeze treatment manages to stave off the decay momentarily.

Wally feels guilty about Iris, because he wanted to save her. Which means that he didn’t call Barry and he also wasn’t fast enough. Barry tells him it’s okay and that he should have been a better teacher.

On the villain side of things, Cisco enlists Barry’s help to vibe Flashpoint. He sees the villain, AKA Clive Yorkin, being brought into the station where Joe helped nab him. Cisco manages to recognize the cop that brought him in, the last cop in the Flashpoint scenario besides Joe to survive, and they race to save her before he kills her too.

Things Get Worse Before They Get Better

Meanwhile, the prognosis for Iris isn’t good. Julian explains that Iris’ body is attacking itself and despite being opposite of Barry’s blood, his blood can’t help cure hers. To make matters worse, Iris’ decay is spreading even with Caitlin trying to hold it off and Caitlin begins to lose control of herself in favor of her Killer Frost alter ego. In a surprisingly heartfelt and heroic move, Julian brings her back from the brink, telling her about his experiences with Alchemy. Caitlin then resumes Iris’ treatment as she worsens.

But, at this point, Iris isn’t the only West in trouble. Yorkin sabotages the bridge where Joe and the cop he’s attempting to save are discussing his villainy. He realizes what Yorkin has planned when he looks out of the window and he sets off an alert to the team, prompting Barry and Wally to run and help. Barry manages to phases with the train, saving everyone aboard. But, their fight with Yorkin continues.

Wally happens upon Yorkin below the tracks and Barry tells Kid Flash that he has to phase his blood into Yorkin in order to neutralize his powers and stop him. Despite not being able to phase earlier and making a few mistakes, Barry tells Wally he believes in him and that he needs to believe in himself. It’s exactly the pep talks he needs, because he phases like a boss and Yorkin loses his powers.

After neutralizing Yorkin, the team manages to save Iris with an antidote. The day’s success inspires Joe who is feeling hopeful about saving Iris. He explains that it’s because they all worked together and were all “open and honest” with one another that they got the job done. And, that’s how they’ll prevent Savitar’s prophecy from happening, too. As it turns out, Joe finding out about Iris’ death might be the catalyst that helps to finally save her after all.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think the team will stop Iris’ murder?