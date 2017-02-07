‘The Challenge’ Champs On New Generation, ‘AYTO’ Cast & More ‘Invasion’ Scoop

Image Courtesy of MTV

‘I can’t deny it anymore — I’m the old guy of the show,’ CT told HollywoodLife.com when previewing this new season of ‘The Challenge: Invasion.’ However, this season was all about combining the ‘old guys’ with the ‘young bucks.’

“I’ve got a soft spot for some of these kids,” CT told us about going into the season 29 house with a bunch of players who have never won before. “I get it. It’s hard to stay focused. There were times you could see them getting worked up and they were about to make a mistake or do something they’d regret, and I would try to give them pep talks!”

Aww, that’s adorable. However, not everyone felt that way. “I was new once, and I get it, you have to have new people! The vets are basically at 30 or after 30, so you have to have it for the show to continue,” Cara Maria added. However, she was pretty clear about one thing: “if these are the people they’re coming in to replace us, straight up, I think they suck.”

Yikes! While we’re not sure what’s to come with this season, we know one thing — with so many heavy hitters back, it’ll definitely change the dynamic, especially for Darrell who hasn’t been on the show in seven years. He told us he was pretty excited to be back, but knew CT would be his biggest competition. “He has that inner tiger, that desire and that will to win,” he said. “We have that same drive in us, mind over matter, and he doesn’t ever panic.” So, how’d he feel about the addition of the Are You the One? kids? Well he never had watched the show but did admit that throughout the season, “they grew on me.”

That wasn’t the case for the rest of the vets. “They’re like the adopted step children of the MTV family,” Johnny Bananas said. “Are You the One kids are like the ones who were left at the doorstep of the monastery. We’re like, ‘Alright I guess we’ll be nice enough to let you play.'”

He did add that part of his hesitation was the fact that he hadn’t seen any of them impress him yet — and the only thing they bring to the table is hooking up. “To get onto The Real World or Road Rules, there was a vetting process — they wanted a cast who would bring things to the table, that had layers or character and personality. With Are You the One?, they’re one trick ponies. I’m holding out hope, but I’m yet to see anyone that really shows a whole lot of promise.”

So, what should we expect this time around? Well, a collaboration of the vets and rookies. “It’s not that it’s the passing of the torch, but to me, it’s the transition,” CT said about this challenge. “You have everything that makes a challenge great — the fights, the hook ups, the drama, the competitions. I’m proud of this challenge; the only thing that could be different — the AYTO cast wouldn’t be there.”

The Challenge premieres tonight at 9PM ET on MTV.

