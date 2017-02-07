Selena Gomez gets motherly in a brand new clip from her upcoming film ‘In Dubious Battle’. ‘All I see is danger,’ she says of the scene around her. All we see is the singer acting her ass off. Watch now!

Might Selena Gomez, 24, land an Oscar nomination in the near future?! Maybe so, if this clip from her new film, In Dubious Battle, is any indication of her acting prowess. Directed by James Franco, 38, the movie is set to make its debut on VOD Feb. 17. While you wait for the full thing, have a watch of a scene featuring Selena and her costar Nat Wolff, 22, discussing the conflict at the heart of the flick’s plot.

“All I see is danger,” utters a baby-cradling Selena. “I know these men. It can’t last,” she responds after Nat’s character describes the work happening around them as nothing but “possibility. If everyone keeps working together like this, there’s nothing we can’t do,” he says assertively to combat her pessimism. What they’re describing is a fruit workers strike in 1933 California. The movie is based on a 1936 John Steinbeck novel of the same name.

In addition to Selena, James, and Nat, Battle has a seriously A-list lineup that includes: Vincent D’Onofrio, Analeigh Tipton, Robert Duvall, Zach Braff, Ed Harris, Josh Hutcherson, Ashley Greene, Keegan Allen, and Bryan Cranston. It had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2016. We’re wondering, though, if there’s a red carpet planned for movie and whether or not The Weeknd, 26, will walk it hand-in-hand with his new lady love. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the pair plan to officially go public at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. It also seems as if she might be planning a secret performance for music’s biggest night.

After years of work from so many incredible people -I'm getting so excited/emotional about our show 13 Reasons Why https://t.co/qhk6VWeFaV — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2016

Of course, this isn’t the first time the “Good For You” singer has stepped in front of the camera. Wizards of Waverly Place, which she starred on from 2007 until 2012, arguably made her a household name. Since then, among other things, she’s lent her voice to two Hotel Transylvania films and starred alongside Franco in Spring Breakers. Selena is also an executive producer of the upcoming Netflix thriller, 13 Reasons Why.

