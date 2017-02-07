Selena Gomez Preps For Grammys With Hillsong Young & Free — More Proof She’s Going?

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Did Selena Gomez just confirm she’ll be attending the Grammys? In a new Instagram pic, she shows off that she’s helping her pals from Hillsong prep for the big award show — but will she be there with them?

Selena Gomez, 24, sure loves to tease her fans, doesn’t she? As we all wait on pins and needles to see if she attends the 2017 Grammys with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, 26, the songstress revealed she was helping Hillsong Young & Free pick out what to wear for the show. This doesn’t exactly confirm that Sel will be in attendance at the show, but with both her boyfriend and her close friends going… why wouldn’t she?!

“Helping the guys @hillsongyoungandfree get ready for the Grammys. I said ‘anything Gosling would wear please.'” Selena captioned the black and white photo, which was posted on Monday night, February 6. In the pic, two guys are dressed dapper in black suits while Selena can be seen snapping a pic in the mirror behind them. So artsy, Sel!

As HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Selena is really hoping that the Grammy Awards will be a big night for her and The Weekend, aka Abel. “She’s planning on wearing a stunning, sexy outfit and can’t wait to cheer him on,” a source close to the singer revealed. The Weeknd is not only nominated at the Grammys but also performing alongside Daft Punk, which is sure to be incredible — so we would definitely love to see Selena there rooting him on!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Selena will be at the Grammys? Let us know why or why not in the comments below!

