Scottie & Larsa Pippen Back Together? Out Partying With Kim Kardashian — See Pics

Hmm, what do we have here? New pictures show estranged couple Scottie and Larsa Pippen looking not-so-estranged while out on a date night with their pal, Kim Kardashian.

Larsa Pippen, 42, might have fallen back into the arms of her husband, Scottie Pippen, 51. On Monday night, February 6, the couple — who filed for divorce in October 2016 — stepped out together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California and were even caught leaving together! Not only did Scottie open the door and let his lady, Larsa, in the back of their SUV first, but then he scooted in right next to her. Total date night vibes, which you can see in TMZ‘s video above!

But, Scottie and Larsa weren’t alone. They had Larsa’s BFF Kim Kardashian, 36, and her big sister, Kourtney, 37, were also there to party with their re-coupled up pals! While inside the club, Scottie was snapped singing along with David Foster as Kourtney and Kim swayed to the music.

Larsa and Scottie’s reunion comes after she was rumored to have a sexy fling right Future, 33. In November 2016, just one month after it was revealed Scottie had filed for divorce, Larsa and Future were reportedly “dancing” and “grinding” during a night out. The rapper later slammed the reports as just “rumors,” crushing any chance of a romance with Larsa from actually happening. Good thing it looks like Scottie swooped back in!

