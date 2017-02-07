Rosie O’Donnell To Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’ After Bitter Trump Feud? — I’m ‘Available’

REX/Shutterstock

‘SNL’ fans are dream-casting the rest of Trump’s volatile cabinet with all women after it was revealed that the president hated Melissa McCarthy playing Press Secretary Sean Spicer because she’s a woman! And who better to play Steve Bannon? His old enemy Rosie O’Donnell, of course. She’s totally game for the challenge!

This is going to be so good. Rosie O’Donnell, 54, and Donald Trump‘s feud stretches back for decades, and hasn’t let up, even during the presidential election. Remember when he called the actress a “fat pig” because she criticized him? If Rosie were to spoof his most trusted and influential advisor in a most likely biting SNL sketch, the president, 70, would blow a gasket. There would be no worse insult than having Rosie play Steve Bannon, 63!

The brilliant idea to cast Rosie was inspired by a shocking Politico article that revealed Trump was highly disturbed by Melissa McCarthy‘s brilliant send up of the White House Press Secretary on the February 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. Trump was so startled by the sketch that he didn’t even tweet about it, and, as we all know, he tweets about anything remotely related to him that SNL does.

His main problem with the sketch, according to Politico, was that Spicer, 45, was played by a woman; he “doesn’t want his people to look weak.” THAT was the problem? In response to that truly hilarious tidbit, Twitter erupted in suggestions for talented female comedians to play the rest of his cabinet. With Bannon nailed, and the role of Trump already dominated by Alec Baldwin, 58, a true genius volunteered Rosie for Bannon. “available – if called i will serve !!!” Rosie responded to the suggestion. Yes! If the notion that women playing members of Trump’s cabinet makes him angry is true, then what better way to stop Bannon from taking even more control in the Oval Office than to have him sullied by association with Trump’s greatest enemy?

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

There’s good reason for both Trump and Bannon to be worried. Melissa nailed her Spicer impression down to every last detail, and then some; she spewed hate toward the pool of reporters during her White House press conference to the point of picking up her podium and ramming it at anyone asking her hard questions. She also “didn’t talk so good” while gulping down fistfuls of gum. Amazing. Rosie is one of the greatest comedians of all time, and she could destroy him.

Another amazing idea: someone else on Twitter offered up the idea of Ellen DeGeneres, 59, playing Vice President Mike Pence, 57! A gay woman playing the most homophobic, sexist man in the cabinet? That would definitely ruffle some feathers. SNL, we’re waiting for you’re decision!

