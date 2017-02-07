The future is Richonne, at least according to the latest look at ‘The Walking Dead’s season 7b. A new preview reveals a steamy kiss between Rick and Michonne, as well as a group reunion with Morgan at The Kingdom.

Richonne will lead us into a war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and The Saviors! An extended look at season 7b of The Walking Dead, which returns on February 12, reveals that war is coming for our recently reunited group of survivors. As Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the group finally get to meet King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), they also finally reunite with Morgan (Lennie James) and, possibly, Carol (Melissa McBride).

But, lets be honest… the scene-stealing moment in this new preview is when Rick intimately reaches for Michonne and the pair lean in for a deep kiss. During the first half of the season it seemed that Rick and Michonne’s romance might be fizzling out due to the fact they did not see eye-to-eye when it came to Negan, but now that they are back on the same page it seems things are heating up again!

We also get our first look at Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who was taken hostage by Negan in the mid-season finale. If you look closely at the :19 second mark, it’s Eugene who is playing with fire and either scaring or totally thrilling some of Negan’s little black dress wearing wives.

One thing we don’t see? A Carol and Daryl reunion. This isn’t the first time they’ve been separated, and the last time they were reunited it was extremely emotional — as is anything that involves Daryl crying. We see both Carol and Daryl in the new preview, but sadly we don’t see them together. Hmm.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see more Richonne action when TWD returns? Comment below!