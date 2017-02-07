Richard Hatch: Dirk Benedict & Fans Mourn ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star’s Passing

This is just so sad. We’re barely into 2017 and yet another beloved TV star has passed away, as ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Richard Hatch has lost his fight with pancreatic cancer. We’ve got the details on celebrities and fans alike who are mourning the tragic loss.
How devastating! Richard Hatch was such a beloved figure in the science fiction community, having played Captain Apollo on 1978-79’s Battlestar Galactica. While the show only lasted one season, it was a cult classic and so ahead of its time that it ended up getting a reboot in 2004. Of course he happily returned to the show to play Tom Zarek for four seasons. Fans are now grieving his Feb. 7 passing at just 71 -years-old, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. TMZ reports that he had been moved into hospice care a few weeks ago as the disease became terminal.
His original Battlestar Galactica co-star Dirk Benedict, 71, paid tribute to his friend in a tender tweet. He played Lieutenant Starbuck to Richard’s Captain Apollo as the two helped lead a fleet on an interplanetary search for Earth after the destruction of their colony.
Another sci-fi television pioneer George Takei, 79, is mourning Richard’s death. He played Dr. Sulu on Star Trek and we’re sure they ran into each other at so many conventions over the years.
Richard was absolutely beloved in the world of sci-fi panels and conventions, and was prolific in how many he attended. He really got to know his fans and those memories weren’t lost on all of the folks who met him. He was remembered by many as being one of their childhood idols on Battlestar Galactica, as it was one of the first TV shows to capitalize on how sci-fi had become cool again thanks to Star Wars coming out the year prior, making it okay to be a total space geek!
