Richard Hatch: Dirk Benedict & Fans Mourn ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star’s Passing

This is just so sad. We’re barely into 2017 and yet another beloved TV star has passed away, as ‘Battlestar Galactica’s Richard Hatch has lost his fight with pancreatic cancer. We’ve got the details on celebrities and fans alike who are mourning the tragic loss.

How devastating! Richard Hatch was such a beloved figure in the science fiction community, having played Captain Apollo on 1978-79’s Battlestar Galactica. While the show only lasted one season, it was a cult classic and so ahead of its time that it ended up getting a reboot in 2004. Of course he happily returned to the show to play Tom Zarek for four seasons. Fans are now grieving his Feb. 7 passing at just 71 -years-old, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. TMZ reports that he had been moved into hospice care a few weeks ago as the disease became terminal.

His original Battlestar Galactica co-star Dirk Benedict, 71, paid tribute to his friend in a tender tweet. He played Lieutenant Starbuck to Richard’s Captain Apollo as the two helped lead a fleet on an interplanetary search for Earth after the destruction of their colony.

All of us at DBC are devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Richard's family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/4yyuePPOEM — DirkBenedictCentral (@DBCdotCOM) February 7, 2017

Another sci-fi television pioneer George Takei, 79, is mourning Richard’s death. He played Dr. Sulu on Star Trek and we’re sure they ran into each other at so many conventions over the years.

Rest with the galactic stars, Richard Hatch. https://t.co/o1J42dxtaT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 8, 2017

Richard was absolutely beloved in the world of sci-fi panels and conventions, and was prolific in how many he attended. He really got to know his fans and those memories weren’t lost on all of the folks who met him. He was remembered by many as being one of their childhood idols on Battlestar Galactica, as it was one of the first TV shows to capitalize on how sci-fi had become cool again thanks to Star Wars coming out the year prior, making it okay to be a total space geek!

Thank you Richard Hatch for keeping the love of #BattlestarGalactica going. Attended several of his panels. He will be missed #SoSayWeAll — Robert Mroz (@notoriousROB42) February 8, 2017

Another idol from my childhood is gone. RIP Apollo. #RichardHatch — Kiss of Flame (@KissofFlame) February 8, 2017

R.I.P. #richardhatch Thanks for fighting on the side of humanity. — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) February 8, 2017

RIP #RichardHatch Cpt. Apollo on #BattlestarGalactica. All my childhood heroes are leaving us. Not cool. — Brian Quigley (@BMQuig) February 8, 2017

#RichardHatch embraced the world of fandom before it was cool to do so. He stayed passionate about Battlestar Galactica. He will missed #RIP pic.twitter.com/vGBJsCyLgj — Girl OnThe DeathStar (@stardust1006) February 8, 2017

As a kid growing up in the 80's I loved watching #BattlestarGalactica so it saddens me that #RichardHatch has passed away #RIP 😪😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/gSe1epk9aj — LynneG (@lynger2000) February 8, 2017

I was fortunate to meet Richard Hatch at a few conventions. He was always friendly and welcoming. He will be… https://t.co/urVGnTCnPw — David W. Carr (@mymomaw) February 8, 2017

Sad to hear of Richard Hatch's passing. He was phenomenal as Tom Zarek on the Battlestar Galactica remake. — Clifford Simak (@clifford6111) February 8, 2017

