Richard Hatch Dead: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Actor Tragically Dies At 71

REX/Shutterstock

So heartbreaking! Richard Hatch, best known for playing Captain Apollo on the original ‘Battlestar Galactica’ series has reportedly passed away on Feb. 7. The TV star was 71 years old. Read all the emotional details, right here!

This is so sad! The entertainment world just lost another legendary TV star today. Richard Hatch, famed for his Captain Apollo character on the original Battlestar Galactica series, died on Feb. 7 after succumbing to his battle with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. Before his heartbreaking death, Richard was reportedly sent to stay in a hospice in Los Angeles for a few weeks. This gave family members and dear friends time to say goodbye. He was 71 years old.

Richard Hatch, Apollo on original Battlestar Galactica, Tom Zarek in reboot, has died. There will never be another like him. So say we all. pic.twitter.com/PCFFnsk293 — StarTalk (@StarTalkRadio) February 8, 2017

Before making a splash on Battlestar Galactica, the Santa Monica-native was already high up on the ladder of cinema success. He began working in television in the 70’s as a writer, producer, AND actor! Some fans may also remember his incredible talents from the series, All My Children. It wasn’t until 1978 that Richard landed a role on Battlestar Galactica, which served him a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series a year later.

Later on his amazing career, Richard made guest appearances on 80’s shows, Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, and Fantasy Island in the 80’s. When Battlestar Galactica was given a reboot in 2003, Richard re-appeared on the hit show as a different character. Richard played Tom Zarek in the remake. We do not believe that Richard was ever married, but he does have one son named, Paul Mitchell Hatch. Rest in peace, Richard, we’ll never forget you and what you’ve done for the world of cinema!

HollywoodLifers, please leave your words and prayers for Richard’s family during this difficult time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.