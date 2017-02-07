Pink Is Proud She Hasn’t Lost Any Baby Weight & You Should Be Too

Courtesy of Instagram

Six weeks after giving birth to her son Jameson Moon, Pink is finally hitting the gym. And although she admitted she has yet to lose even one pound of baby weight, the singer is shamelessly proud of her post-pregnancy bod — and that’s a message ALL women need to hear. Talk about inspiring!

Pink, 37, isn’t afraid to be “normal” and we find her confident attitude beyond refreshing! After growing a child inside her for nine months, giving birth to that human, son Jameson Moon, 1 1/2 months, and caring for that child for six weeks, the star is officially starting to make her way back into the gym — and she has ZERO regrets about holding off for six weeks. In fact, she celebrated the fact that she’s “normal” on social media with one epic Instagram post. Ugh, could she GET any more perfect?

“Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven’t lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I’m normal! 😂😂😂😂,” Pink captioned a selfie of herself posing next to her trainer. We love it! Pink is celebrating her body like every women should do, after all, she just created a tiny person! Fans couldn’t agree more, and they flooded her Instagram with messages of support and admiration.

“Yes to being normal, and u will always be perfect, no matter the weight 💜😙,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Oh never mind I’m 5 years post baby and still haven’t lost weight yet 😂 #Iloveme.” There’s no question Pink has brought women together, announcing in her own way that it’s more than ok to be who you are — and to be unapologetic about it.

So why should YOU be proud of Pink? Because she’s celebrating not only women, but also authenticity, and in today’s world we need a whole lot of BOTH. Pink is fearless, talented, and amazingly real, and that’s something we can never get enough of. You keep doing you, Pink! We stand behind you full heartedly.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how open and real Pink is with her fans?

