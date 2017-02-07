Tom Brady & The New England Patriots Victory Parade Live Stream — Watch Celebration

Rex/Shutterstock

Time to party! The New England Patriots are getting the mother of all celebrations in honor of their amazing comeback win in Super Bowl 51. We’ve got your way to watch Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL Champions drink in the love at their Boston victory parade Feb. 7 via live stream!

The New England Patriots have won plenty of Super Bowls, but none was as epic as their mind-blowing come from behind overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. it sure put their fans at home through the ringer watching them trail for most of the game, which made their win even sweeter. Now it’s time to throw the greatest celebration ever for the team, as over a million fans are expected to line the streets of Boston to see quarterback Tom Brady, 39, and the rest of the team ride through the city hoisting the Lombardi trophy Feb. 7.

Tom Terrific laid out the call to party in an Instagram post Feb. 6, saying, “Attention managers of Boston: I hereby declare tomorrow a city-wide holiday. TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS #LETSGOOOOOOOOO.” There’s no way any good citizen of the city is going miss the huge victory parade, which will head down Boyleston Street before taking a left at Boston Common onto Tremont Street where it will wrap up at City Hall. Then we’ll get to hear from coaches and players as they reflect upon the most epic Super Bowl of all time and revel in their fans’ immense love and support.

So much history was made when the Patriots won Super Bowl 51. Tom became the greatest quarterback of all time, taking home his record fifth ring, surpassing 49ers great Joe Montana, 60. Alongside head coach Bill Belichick, 64, they became the first ever player-coach combination to account for five Super Bowl wins in their 16 years together. They’ve cemented themselves as GOATs and are now ready to drink in the celebration for their years of hard work! Bostonians know how to throw a party and we’re sure this parade is going to be one for the ages!

