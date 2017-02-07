Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa, is that you Olivia Wilde? The stunning actress debuted a brand new platinum bob hairstyle on Feb. 7 and we can’t get over how different she looks! We’ve got all the details her stunning new ‘do, right here.

Hot mama! Olivia Wilde, 32, no longer has a case of “Melania Trump hair” that she’s been trying to ditch since Dec. 2016. The Vinyl actress is rocking a brand spanking new hair style AND color! She showed off the look on Instagram Feb.7, captioning the photo “Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE,” and she went all in with the shade. Olivia’s now sporting a platinum color, but left the roots her natural ashy brown. Her hair is the shortest that we can ever remember seeing it, lopped off in a sporty bob several inches above her shoulders.

Olivia has been trying to get away from having the exact same hair color and style as First Lady Melania Trump, 46, as she initially went with some golden blonde highlights a few months back, debuting the new look again on the ‘gram and joking “#nomoremelaniahair.” Now the mother of two is about the farthest off from her old look as she could possibly get!

When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven't seen in a year. 😂 So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

This is the most blonde that the actress has been since back in her days on The O.C. in 2004, and it came as a surprise to her pals when she showed up at a Tiffany & Co. event in NYC with the new look. She joked in an Insta-pic that she “single white femaled” her buddy Kate Mara, 33, by becoming her exact hair twin, showing up with nearly identical look even though they hadn’t seen each other in a year. Hah! This is a totally new color and style for both ladies, so how random is it that they ran into each other with matching ‘dos. We love it.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Olivia’s new hair? Does it look great or is it a big thumbs down for you?

