Nina Dobrev Puts Feud Rumors To Rest & Poses With Ex Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed: Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to pose with her ex and co-star Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed. Naturally, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star captioned the pic with ‘all love!’

“Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed,” Nina Dobrev captioned her photo on Instagram, posing in the middle of Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed. “So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤.”

Of course, Nina and Ian dated on and off from 2010 until 2013; he began dating Nikki in 2014 and they married the following year. With Nina’s recent return to The Vampire Diaries set to film the finale, fans were extremely excited and couldn’t wait to see the Delena reunion photos.

Although it’s not too surprising that there’s no awkwardness here. Following Nikki and Ian’s wedding, Nina Dobrev revealed in an interview that she was so happy for him. “When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful. They look happy and I am happy and so I don’t see why there should be a problem with that,” she told E! “The drama is in the media, it’s not with us. But of course, we’re on a teen drama show, everyone’s going to look for drama. If there’s no drama, there’s nothing to write about. I just ignore it.”

She also added that they were friends before the relationship, and remained friends afterward. “We didn’t break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn’t love or friendship,” she said says. “I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he’s great and I care about him. And that didn’t change. Yes, we’re professional and that’s fine.”

It’s so nice to see the group completely smiles at the farewell dinner! Nina also posed with Paul Wesley, writing “8 years” as the caption. However, who knows if Nina’s character Elena will end up with either Stefan or Damon.

“I don’t think either one of them should get the girl,” Ian Somerhalder recently told our sister publication, TVLine. “They don’t deserve the girl. They have each other and to me that bond is far more important than getting the girl. I’m very much a fan of humanity and its preservation and its desire to live.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new photo? Are you shocked? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.