Nina Agdal Poses Topless In Underwear & Heels For ‘Health’

Courtesy of James White/Health Magazine

Leonardo DiCaprio is a lucky man! His leading lady is looking better than ever, leaving little to the imagination as she strips down for ‘Health’ magazine — and although she has an enviable figure, the Danish model admitted she actually hates running!

Nina Agdal, 24, is stripping down and heating up the pages of Health magazine. The model posed completely topless, gingerly covering her chest with her arm and wearing nothing more than underwear and heels in the sexy shoot — and she’s serving up major fitspo, all while admitting that running just isn’t her thing. “I wish I loved to run, because I’d love to run through Central Park or on vacation on the beach, but I absolutely hate it. I do it for five minutes and I’m like, ‘Ugh, why am I doing this?'” she said.

Although we shouldn’t expect to see her run a marathon anytime soon, Nina does enjoy working out. “I always feel better after a workout. I have more energy, and mentally I’m in a better place,” she said.

Staying active and fit has always been a part of her lifestyle from an early age. “I grew up very active, and my parents made me try every single sport there was. I would pick some of them up, but with others, I’d be like, ‘I hate it.’ So they’d say, ‘OK, let’s try something else.'”

The model also admitted that if she takes a break from working out everything goes straight to her backside! “God, my butt. My friends always joke around because whenever I turn around, I’ll bump into stuff because I forget that it’s there. In stores, I’ll knock over glasses or candles or whatever. Everything goes there or on my face. But definitely down there,” she said.

For more on Nina be sure to scoop up the latest issue of Health on Feb. 10.

