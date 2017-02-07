Nicolas Cage’s Son Arrested: Police Shocked By ‘Damage’ He Left While Driving Drunk

Image Courtesy of TMZ

The Cage family is having a tough week. After Hollywood actor, Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston, was arrested for DUI on Feb. 6, in CA, HollywoodLife.com has more EXCLUSIVE details about the accident. He hit ‘multiple vehicles without stopping,’ and police were in awe over the damage he had caused. Get the scoop.

Weston Cage, 26, created major chaos in LA on Feb. 6, when he got behind the wheel of his white Chevy Camaro while under the influence. “This was a hit and run collision at Roscoe and Balboa Blvd,” LAPD Officer Madison, told HollywoodLife.com. Officer Madison said that the driver involved in the hit and run was officially identified as Weston Cage. Upon entering the crash sight in the San Fernando Valley, Police observe that “there were several other vehicles that had been hit. He [Weston] basically left a trail of damage by hitting multiple vehicles and not stopping.” Wow.

The son of Hollywood actor, Nicolas Cage, 53, was ultimately “arrested for DUI” after he was checked out at a hospital, following his dangerous hit and run accident. The details of the scene were frightening to say the least: “This was redirected by citizens to the 8800 hundred block of Whitaker where the officers observed the vehicle from a hit and run that ran off the roadway and collided and hit a tree,” Madison told us. “The driver was seated in the driver’s seat, trying to start the car,” when police arrived.

Happiness began the moment my ancient heart was enchanted by you. #instagood #love #2017 #happiness #forever @bonafidesavage @millerpr A photo posted by Weston Cage (@westoncage) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:18am PST

The musician also crashed his vehicle into stop signs, a street sign and multiple mailboxes, before hitting a tree, LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE, Feb. 6. He was arrested on $30,000 bail and has since been released, according to the site, via the LA County Sheriff’s department. Insane.

Weston has been said to have dealt with substance abuse issues in the past. He referenced his past struggles when he admitted, “It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave,” to PEOPLE in 2014. Weston married his wife Danielle Cage in 2013, and they welcomed their son, Lucian Augustus Coppola Cage, on July 1, 2014. While addressing his substance abuse, Weston admitted to the site that his son saved his life.

