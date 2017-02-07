Milo Ventimiglia Surprises Fan While He’s Watching ‘This Is Us’ — Epic Video

This is just awesome. While filming ‘This Is Us’ in an LA neighborhood, Milo Ventimiglia discovered a fan next door was watching the show! He decided to pay the guy a visit, and the video is amazing.

Milo Ventimiglia spots This Is Us on the TV inside the neighbor’s house. The actor takes a break from filming in the L.A. neighborhood to surprise the fan, whose name is Fred. Milo goes and knocks on the door of the house.

“We’re filming next door, and we happened to notice what you’re watching right now,” Milo says to Fred, before the group of people surrounding them start laughing. “You’re watching us.”

“Yes!” the Fred says. “I’m watching you!” How adorable and totally random, right? Fred asks for a picture, because he’s totally going to tell everyone he knows what’s just happened. Milo and Fred take some selfies, and they’re soon joined by the younger Pearson kids on the show. Fred is one lucky guy! Milo is a national treasure.

This Is Us is finishing up filming the show’s first season. The show became a worldwide phenomenon from the very first episode and continues to captivate audiences. The This Is Us season finale will air March 7. Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, recently revealed to ET the show is going to take a “dark turn” in the final few episodes of the season. Will we finally find out how Jack died?

Milo told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Jack’s death will have a “ripple” effect on the Pearson kids, and we’ve started to see that in the episodes. We’re not emotionally ready to find out what happened to TV’s favorite dad. (But we totally need to know!)

