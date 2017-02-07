Jamie Lynn Spears: It’s ‘Very Encouraging’ Daughter Maddie Recognized Family

Courtesy of Instagram

What a huge relief! Jamie Lynn Spears’ precious daughter Maddie is alert and talking after spending two days hospitalized on a ventilator. A doctor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how it’s remarkable that she’s able to recognize her family members following her terrifying ATV accident.

Whew! We are so thrilled for Jamie Lynn Spears and her family now that her beloved daughter Maddie, eight, seems to be out of the woods after she nearly drowned in an ATV accident Feb. 5. “I got to tell you this is a full miracle. This is such great news. The fact that she’s breathing on her own without a ventilator is very encouraging, but what’s even more important is the fact that she’s recognized her family and is speaking,” Dr. Robert Hamilton M.D. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When someone is put on a ventilator it is because they can’t breathe on her own so it’s great news that she no longer needs a ventilator,” he adds. It looks like she may not have suffered brain damage despite being submerged in a pond for over two minutes, and Dr. Hamilton tells us that she’ll undergo testing to make sure she’s a-okay. “It is too soon to tell how long she will have to remain in the hospital. It depends if she had any neurological damage. They will run a gamut of tests.

Maddie is such a fighter, as Dr. Hamilton says that it’s rare for kids to bounce back from an accident like her’s so fast. “Usually kids that have gone through such an experience don’t wake up so quickly. These developments for Maddie are very encouraging. She has a very good chance of fully recuperating.”

Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much. A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Maddie’s stepdad Jamie Watson took to Instagram Feb. 7 to confirm the good news that Jamie Lynn’s little girl is very much on the mend. He said she’s “doing better and better,” which is absolutely amazing considering she needed to be airlifted to a Louisiana hospital after crashing her ATV into a pond. We’re so happy for the Spears family that Maddie has had a miraculous recovery after such a scary accident.

