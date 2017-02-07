Larsa Pippen Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring While Out With Scottie: Back Together For Good?

Courtesy of Instagram

Scottie and Larsa Pippen are back on?! That’s the golden question everyone had after seeing the two out together in LA, on Feb. 6! The former couple looked super cozy and we couldn’t help but notice that Larsa had a massive diamond ring on ‘that’ finger! You’ll never believe what she revealed…

Larsa, 42, and Scottie Pippen, 51, threw us all a curveball when they stepped out together in LA on Feb. 6! As soon as the former couple — who divorced in Oct. 2016 — were spotted looking cozy, rumors of a reconciliation started to spread like wildfire. Could they really be back together? Well, if you were questioning it, maybe this will help; Check out Larsa’s MASSIVE diamond ring that she rocked on that finger on she and Scottie’s night out!

The Real Housewives of Miami alum even took to Snapchat to flaunt her stunning rock. “My valentines present!”, Larsa gushed on Snap, with a closeup shot of the yellow and white diamond. Hmm, did Scottie gift his ex with the lavish Fourteen Karats ice? Larsa didn’t say, but we’re thinking that her ring debut had something to do with her unexpected night out with her ex-hubby.

Scottie and Larsa hit the popular Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy in West Hollywood with her besties, Kim, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37. They were also joined by LL Cool J, 49, and we’re dying to know what exactly the night out was all about. Maybe they were celebrating Scottie’s new ESPN gig with The Jump, OR a second shot at their marriage… who knows.

The Pippen’s looked cozy and quite happy on their LA night out, and everyone’s wondering if they’re rethinking their nasty split that occured back in Oct. 2016. The internet went wild when Scottie reportedly filed for divorce from Larsa just two weeks after they were both spotted rocking their wedding rings at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

Larsa was also reported to have had a sexy fling with rapper, Future, 33, right after her split with Scottie. In Nov. 2016 Larsa and the rapper were allegedly getting pretty cozy during a wild night out. However, Future later demolished reports that they were romantically involved when he referred to their alleged relationship as “rumors.”

It seemed like all hope was lost for Larsa and Scottie after reports claimed their split was super messy because of her alleged unfaithful actions. But, it looks like these two may be giving their marriage another shot! And, if her new V-day ring is any proof of a reconciliation, then these two are doing it big. Larsa and Scottie have four children together — daughter, Sophia and sons, Scotty Jr., Justin and Preston. Before their split news, Larsa and Scottie were married for 19 years.

