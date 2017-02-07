Kylie Jenner Stretches & Shows Off Sexy Workout Look In New PUMA Campaign

Image Courtesy of Puma/Instagram

Forever fierce! Kylie Jenner looks better than ever in her brand new PUMA campaign as she seductively poses in sexy workout clothes, rocking a hot pink sports bra and printed leggings — and you can see the sexy shoot right here.

Kylie Jenner, 19, is serving up major fitspo in her latest PUMA campaign! the stylish teen is totally working it in her latest ad as she is spread out on the floor, stretching to show off her stylish PUMA outfit, which consists of printed leggings and a hot pink top, polished off with a pair of Swan sneakers. The face of the line looks better than ever in the latest ad as she rocks a smoky eye and matte lip, with her hair pulled back for the sporty shoot. “Stronger with every move. @kyliejenner wears the Fierce Swan. #ForeverFierce,” the caption of the photo reads on the PUMA Instagram page.



Kylie Jenner often suits up in sneakers and leggings or tracksuits and we’ve seen her sport PUMA looks countless times, making her such a great fit for the brand — and her latest shoot is no exception! Whether she’s keeping it casual or getting glam her style is always on our radar and we can’t wait to shop for her latest look.

Although she has an amazing figure, in 2015 the star actually admitted that she hadn’t worked out in over two years, crediting her “youth” for her body. “I haven’t worked out in two and a half years,” she said in an interview with InStyle UK. “I’m living out my youth not doing any exercise and eating what I want, which is pretty bad. I’m into yellow rice – you just cook it for 15 minutes, it tastes so good.”

Well whatever she’s doing is certainly working! What do you think of the sexy shoot? Are you loving Kylie’s new campaign?

