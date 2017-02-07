Kylie Jenner Rocks Long, Neon Yellow Nails — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner is starting the week off with a fresh mani! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and makeup mogul shared an Instagram picture of super long nails painted in a bright yellow polish — and we need to know your thoughts. Click ahead to vote.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner, 19, loves a bold beauty look. From her oversized lips to her always changing rainbow wigs, her love for the over-the-top even includes her manicures.

In an Instagram pic on Feb. 6 (and a series of Snapchats), Kylie showed off what are quite possibly the longest nails we’ve ever seen. Created by manicurist Kimmie Kyees (she also works with Kylie’s big sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen), Kylie’s nails were definitely not your usual winter grey or burgundy.

Opting for a square tip, Kylie chose a neon yellow shade (like OPI’s I Just Can’t Cope-acabana) in a matte finish. Accessorizing with some diamond rings, Kylie’s friend Heather Sanders‘ manicure made the Instagram pic as well.

While Heather chose a matte orange hue and a more almond tip, she still followed Kylie’s neon theme and claw-like look. With New York Fashion Week just days away, we’re wondering if we’ll see Kylie and her bright yellow mani pop up — or maybe she’ll have moved on to a whole new look!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s latest mani? Would you ever try a similar look?

