Kourtney Kardashian Telling ‘Off’ Scott Disick For Partying? See Her Savage Shade

That’s quite an interesting piece of jewelry you got there, Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star went out to dinner with friends on Feb. 6, wearing a necklace that tellingly said just one word: ‘OFF.’ Could she be sending a subtle message to her ex, Scott Disick, after his recent partying in Miami!?

Is Kourtney Kardashian, 37, telling Scott Disick, 33, off with this statement necklace!? She rocked the word ‘OFF’ on her chain during a night out at The Nice Guy with Kim Kardashian, 36, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen on Feb. 6, just days after Scott was photographed cozying up to multiple women during a party-filled trip to Miami.

At the end of 2016, it nearly seemed like Kourt and Scott were ready to rekindle their relationship, but these days, that couldn’t seem further from the truth. Following the pair’s family trip to Aspen over New Year’s, Scott put forth some questionable behavior on a trip to Dubai with Kim and boys’ weekend at Sundance with his pals.

He somehow still scored an invite to the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica at the end of January, but jetted off early after the family reportedly found out he had brought another girl on the trip and was putting her up in a nearby hotel. That’s when he surfaced in Miami, where he was photographed snuggling with multiple mystery women by the pool, leaving Kourt back home in California alone to look after their three kids.

The 37-year-old has yet to publicly comment on her man’s behavior, and instead, has been living life as usual. She’s certainly made sure to continue posting sexy, revealing photos on Snapchat and Instagram, though! What do you think about THAT, Scott?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt’s necklace is a message to Scott? If not, what do you think it means?

